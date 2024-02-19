Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $57,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $41,800,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,064. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

