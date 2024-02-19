Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 39,749 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $85,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,242,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,444,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $88.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

