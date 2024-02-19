Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 981,159 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981,159 shares during the period. Millicom International Cellular accounts for about 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $67,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 21.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

TIGO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.88. 39,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,582. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

