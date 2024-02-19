Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,206,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,982 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.06% of Dril-Quip worth $62,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $32,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 134,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

