Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,231 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Comcast worth $136,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,578,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.