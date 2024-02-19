Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,873,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,697 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 4.63% of Phibro Animal Health worth $23,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,725,000 after buying an additional 38,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 70,673 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,088. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.70. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.