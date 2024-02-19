Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 29,317 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $73,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,251. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

