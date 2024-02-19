Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,797 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.70% of Elanco Animal Health worth $38,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.25. 3,246,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

