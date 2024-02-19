Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 252,600 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 252,600 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $31,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $27.66. 1,801,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,352. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.