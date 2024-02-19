Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 33,727 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,727 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 2.0% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.48% of Cardinal Health worth $103,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.45. 2,341,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,558. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.