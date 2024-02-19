Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 7,442,264 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,818,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,442,264 shares during the quarter. CEMEX makes up 2.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.30% of CEMEX worth $122,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $53,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,922,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,375. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

