Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 6,365 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of The Cigna Group worth $127,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $341.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $342.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.03 and its 200-day moving average is $295.32.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.