Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $100.74 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 374,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,253 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $100,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,655. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.70.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

