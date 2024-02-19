Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $52.33 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,115 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of GSK worth $52,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $41.94. 3,765,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,867. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

