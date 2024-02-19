Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $60.69 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,019 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Edison International worth $60,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 38.8% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,885,000 after buying an additional 759,907 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.31. 2,538,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,573. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

