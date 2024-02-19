Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $77.99 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,963 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $77,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,788. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

