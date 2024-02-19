Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $93.58 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 195,240 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $93,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,560,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,553,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,678,140. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.