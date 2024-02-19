Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,197,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,943 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $75,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.64. 1,063,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $79.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

