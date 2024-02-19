Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,699 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Vontier worth $48,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. 2,802,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,061. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. UBS Group increased their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

