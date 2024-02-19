Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,476 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 908,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Aflac worth $69,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.43. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.