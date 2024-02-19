Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,750,539 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,245,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750,539 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $50,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.91. 24,359,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,727,807. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

