Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 57,724 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,724 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $136,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,689,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,448. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $178.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

