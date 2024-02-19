Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,362 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $63,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,231 shares of company stock worth $22,416,334 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $397.80. 299,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,255. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $402.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

