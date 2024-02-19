Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 7.1 %
BLIN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.99. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
