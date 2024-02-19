Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 7.1 %

BLIN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.99. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.