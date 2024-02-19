Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $108.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $871,105. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

