British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £149.20 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($188.43).
Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 15th, Bhavesh Mistry purchased 38 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £152.76 ($192.93).
British Land Stock Performance
Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 374.80 ($4.73) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 388.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 346.30. British Land Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 522.30 ($6.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -325.91, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
