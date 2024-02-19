Brokerages Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target at $66.14

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Alarm.com stock opened at $69.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 42,055 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

