Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price at $48.63

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,394,077,000 after purchasing an additional 479,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,852,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,512,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,274 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

