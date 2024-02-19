Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $58.18

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get KB Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

KB Home Trading Down 2.9 %

KBH stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.