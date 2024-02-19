Brokerages Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT at $29.71

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

VSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.47. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

In other news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

