Bubblefong Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31.64 Million (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Bubblefong token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Bubblefong has a market cap of $31.64 million and $556,248.13 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bubblefong’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,179,026 tokens. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

