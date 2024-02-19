Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after acquiring an additional 232,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.79. 1,274,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,455. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.25. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.