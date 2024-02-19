Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Position Boosted by Goldentree Asset Management LP

Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,195 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up about 5.2% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $49,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after acquiring an additional 232,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of BLDR traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.79. 1,274,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.87 and its 200 day moving average is $144.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

