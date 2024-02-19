Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 2.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.96 and a 200 day moving average of $257.17. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

