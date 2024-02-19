CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

CALC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALC opened at $4.49 on Friday. CalciMedica has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

In other CalciMedica news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi bought 243,356 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CalciMedica news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi bought 243,356 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 679,384 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 923,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,808. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CalciMedica by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in CalciMedica by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

