Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Raised to C$86.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$78.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

TSE:CGY opened at C$59.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$703.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.97. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$46.27 and a 12-month high of C$66.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$175.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.30 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.691343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Young Park sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.46, for a total transaction of C$177,736.08. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

