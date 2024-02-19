Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CAMT opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. Camtek has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Camtek by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,523,000 after buying an additional 64,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,941,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

