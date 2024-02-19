Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.54) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 209 ($2.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 147 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($3.09). The stock has a market cap of £430.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,985.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,857.14%.

Insider Activity

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 108,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £2,176.14 ($2,748.35). 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

