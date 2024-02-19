Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$7.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.89.

D.UN opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.29. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$7.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.05. The company has a market cap of C$261.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

