Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$150.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$164.67.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$140.01 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$128.88 and a 52-week high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$146.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

