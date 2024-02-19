Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canna-Global Acquisition Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CNGL opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

