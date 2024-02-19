Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.