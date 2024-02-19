Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

