Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $348.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $18,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2,989.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,036,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,829 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.