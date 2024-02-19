Cardano (ADA) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $22.40 billion and approximately $631.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.82 or 0.05711776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00076482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00028045 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,628,205,944 coins and its circulating supply is 35,460,793,853 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

