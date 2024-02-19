Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total transaction of $296,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,588.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,475 shares of company stock worth $51,837,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $18.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $699.56. 1,340,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $806.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $571.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.61.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

