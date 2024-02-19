Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4,920.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,780.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 128,054 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $722.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

