Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,823,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,421.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,054 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

