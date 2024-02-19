Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,346,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,023,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.42 and a 200 day moving average of $185.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

