Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,250,000 after purchasing an additional 108,384 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.42. 380,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average of $109.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

