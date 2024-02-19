Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.8% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,403. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

